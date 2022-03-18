Missoula County COVID-19 update: 7 new, 167 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows seven new and 167 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 13 new and 162 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

A total of 27,238 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,870 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dipped to two and includes one county resident.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,344 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.