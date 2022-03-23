Missoula County COVID-19 update: 8 new, 145 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows eight new and 145 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were eight new and 149 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

A total of 27,269 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,923 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at four and includes three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 4.54% to 3.78%while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at six.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,616 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.