Missoula County COVID-19 update: 8 new, 178 active cases

MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 21, 2022
MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows eight new and 178 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were seven new and 167 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Friday.

A total of 27,254 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,875 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from two on Friday to seven and includes six county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,344 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

