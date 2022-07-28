Missoula County COVID-19 update: 83 new, 420 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 83 new and 420 active COVID-19 cases being reported Thursday.

There were 32 new and 356 active cases recorded on Wednesday.

A total of 30,592 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,960 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remains at 5 and includes 13 county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate is holding at 19.07%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 31.7 to 35.5.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,647 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.