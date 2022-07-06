Missoula County COVID-19 update: 85 new, 488 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) there are 85 new and 488 active COVID-19 cases being reported Wednesday.

One additional COVID-19 related death is being reported in Missoula County.

There were 16 new and 543 active cases recorded on Tuesday.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 29,670 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,971 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at 14 on Wednesday, including nine county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 18.15%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 40.0 to 41.1.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,502 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.