Missoula County COVID-19 update: 9 new, 126 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows nine new and 126 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 12 new and 129 active cases reported on Friday.

A total of 27,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,448 recoveries and 205 deaths.

There were seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported Monday including five county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 5.02% to 6.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen to 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,026 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.