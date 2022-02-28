Missoula County COVID-19 update: 9 new, 320 active cases

MISSOULA — The number of new COVID-19 cases is continuing to drop in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows nine new and 320 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

There were 33 new and 291 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Friday.

Thirteen of the active cases associated with the University of Montana which has announced it will lift its mask mandate on March 3.

A total of 26,976 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,455 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 19 on Friday to 15 and includes eight county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 13.19% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 23 to 20.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.