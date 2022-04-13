Missoula County COVID-19 update: 9 new, 51 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows nine new and 51 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

One of the new and three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 15 new and 45 active cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 27,374 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,123 recoveries and 202 deaths.

There are no COVID-19-related hospitalizations being reported in the county on Wednesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.98%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people stands at four.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,881 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.