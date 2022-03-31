Missoula County COVID-19 update: no new, 32 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows no new COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

There are still 32 active cases in the county.

A total of 27,298 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,065 recoveries and 201 deaths.

There are two COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported Thursday including one county resident.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has fallen from 3.78% to 1.93%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at three.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,695 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.