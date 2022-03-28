Missoula County COVID-19 update: no new, 48 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows no new and 48 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

One of the active cases is associated with the University of Montana.

There were four new and 45 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Friday.

A total of 27,285 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,036 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Monday stands at two, both cases are in county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 3.78% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from five on Friday to three.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,616 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.