Missoula County COVID-19 update: 7 new, 77 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows seven new and 77 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 13 new and 61 active cases reported on Friday.

A total of 27,422 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,145 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.98%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from seven to nine.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,936 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.