Missoula County reporting 126 new, 3303 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 126 additional and 3,303 active COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MCCHD recorded 3,046 active cases in the county on Friday.

Two of the new cases and 165 of the active cases — which is up from the 140 reported Friday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 24,243 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 20,742 recoveries and 198 deaths.

There are 41 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — up from the 37 on Friday — including 23 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.96% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has jumped from 290 on Friday to 313.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,132 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.