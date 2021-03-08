Missoula Co. reports 47 weekend COVID-19 cases, additional death

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 47 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Friday update.

An additional COVID-19 related death has also been confirmed. No further details are being released.

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

The number of active cases has risen from 97 on Friday to 107.

None of the new COVID-19 cases and six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,292 including 8,102 recoveries and 83 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at six and includes three Missoula County residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 12. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

It was announced on March 5 that Missoula County is remaining in Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan at this time.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.