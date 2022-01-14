Missoula County reporting drop in active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases dropped on Friday.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 196 new cases are being reported along with 1,514 active cases.

There were 254 new and 1,868 active COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

One of the new cases and 72 of the active cases reported Thursday are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 20,123 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,418 recoveries and 191 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations Friday stands at 26 — up one from Thursday — and includes 12 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate is 27.42% and that the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 153 on Thursday to 148.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,676 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

MCCHD is offering mobile COVID-19 testing at several locations (no appointment necessary):

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Clinton Fire Station / 12300 Hwy 10 E., Clinton, MT 59825

Tuesdays: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clinic at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building / 3150 MT Hwy 83 N., Seeley Lake, MT 59868

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic at the Lolo Community Center / 12345 U.S. Hwy 93 S., Missoula, MT 59804

Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clinic at the Frenchtown Fire Station / 16863 Marion St., Frenchtown, MT 59834

MCCHD is only testing health department or school-verified close contacts or those with symptoms.

People who don’t meet MCCHD’s qualifications may be able to find help at Walgreens, CVS, Frenchtown Family Medical, CostCare, Providence Grant Creek, and Community FirstCare.