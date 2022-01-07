Watch
Missoula County reports 231 additional COVID-19 cases

MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:27:56-05

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases rose again on Friday in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 231 new and 981 active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There were 1148 new and 763 active cases on Thursday.

A total of 18,894 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 17,223 recoveries and 190 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations of Friday stood at has dropped from 23 including 14 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,474 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.

MCCHD noted on Thursday that infectious disease experts say people should use a N95 or KN95 mask for better protection against the omicron variant.

People are being urged residents to wear masks in public due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

