Missoula County reports 328 new, 3,035 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases has ticked up slightly in Missoula County while the number of new cases is remaining steady.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 328 new and 3,035 active cases are being reported on Tuesday.

There were 333 new and 3,025 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

None of the new cases and 109 of the active cases — which is down from the 118 reported on Tuesday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 24,906 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 21,673 recoveries and 198 deaths.

There are 43 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — up from the 39 on Tuesday — including 25 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.32% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 337 on Tuesday to 284.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,296 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.