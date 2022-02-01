Missoula County reports 333 new, 3,025 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped in Missoula County while the number of new cases has risen.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 333 new and 3,025 active cases are being reported on Tuesday.

There were 126 new and 3,303 active COVID-19 cases on Monday.

None of the new cases and 118 of the active cases — which is down from the 165 reported on Monday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 24,717 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 21,914 recoveries and 198 deaths.

There are 39 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — down from the 41 on Monday — including 18 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 29.96% to 29.32% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from 313 on Monday to 337.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,296 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.