Missoula County reports 647 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 647 additional and 3,046 active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There were 545 new and 2,611 active cases reported on Thursday.

Ten of the new cases and 140 of the active cases — which is up from the 124 reported Thursday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 23,751 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 20,507 recoveries and 198 deaths.

There are 37 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported —down from the 49 on Thursday — including 18 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.96% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has jumped from 248 on Thursday to 290.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,132 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.