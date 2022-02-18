Missoula County reports 92 new, 685 active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The latest data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 92 new and 685 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Friday.

Eight of the new and 38 of the active COVID-19 cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 26,758 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 25,872 recoveries and 201 deaths.

There are 23 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported on Friday including eight county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 15.45% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people is at 46.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,763 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.