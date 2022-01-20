Missoula County sees another jump in new, active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The local surge in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing in Missoula County.
An additional COVID-19 related death is also being reported on Thursday along with a high number of active hospitalizations.
Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 245 new and 2,551 active COVID-19 cases are being reported.
There were 226 new and 2,310 active cases recorded in Wednesday's update.
Three of the new cases and 142 of the active cases — which is up from 131 on Wednesday — are associated with the University of Montana.
A total of 21,190 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,445 recoveries and 194 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at 50 on Thursday — down from the 53 reported Wednesday — and includes 30 county residents.
The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.87% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from 146 to 149.
MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."
The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 74,985 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.
The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ or by calling 406-258-4636.