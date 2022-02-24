Missoula County sees drop in active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — There has been a large drop in active COVID-19 cases being reported Thursday in Missoula County.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 27 new and 312 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 24 new and 557 active cases reported by MCCHD on Wednesday.

The number of active cases associated with the University of Montana has fallen from 28 on Wednesday to 14.

A total of 26,910 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,397 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at 21 and includes nine county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 13.19% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 36 to 30.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,976 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.