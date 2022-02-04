Missoula County sess jump in new, active COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases has jumped in Missoula County.

An additional COVID-19 related death has also been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to 199.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are shows 438 new and 3,464 active cases being reported.

There were 210 additional and 3,230 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

Six of the new cases and 146 of the active cases — up from the 117 reported on Thursday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 25,417 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 21,754 recoveries and 199 deaths.

There are 35 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported — down from the 38 on Thursday — including 18 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.32% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 244 on Thursday to 219.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,296 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.