COVID-19 Monoclonal Clinic comes to Missoula

MISSOULA — St. Patrick’s Hospital's Providence Center in Missoula has become home to the second state-sponsored monoclonal (mAb) clinic in the state of Montana.

“A life-saving tool for Montanans who contract COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatments help reduce the strain on our hospital systems and open up ICU beds for the most critical patients," Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Monday.

The antibody treatment is for at-risk people who have contracted COVID-19. And in order to get the monoclonal antibody treatment, people must get a referral from their medical provider.

Providence Montana Chief Executive Joyce Dombrouski says that while vaccination remains the key measure in preventing possible hospitalization or death from COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies are an important piece of the COVID-19 toolkit.

The hospital is still overworked and understaffed, so the state is bringing in Jogan Health Solutions — a third party — to help with the distribution of the antibody treatment.

The Providence Center is located at 902 North Orange Street in Missoula.

The first state-sponsored monoclonal (mAb) clinic recently opened in Butte at St. James Healthcare.