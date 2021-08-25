Montana again surpasses 4,000 active COVID cases

There were 604 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 4,109 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 25. The last time the state was over 4,000 active cases was Jan. 27 according to MTN data.
Cascade County added the most new cases with 106 reported, their total active cases is now 743. Yellowstone saw the second-highest number of news cases with 95, totaling 671 active cases. Missoula was the third highest with 79 new cases, with a total of 544 active cases.
There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,773, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 241. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,229, an increase of eight since Tuesday. To date, roughly 1-in-20 (5.0%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.
Montana crossed 50% of eligible residents vaccinated this weekend, with 458,497 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 934,039. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 124,278 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 118,396. There were 5,428 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
- Cascade County Cases: 10,671 Total | 106 New | 743 Active
- Yellowstone County Cases: 19,706 Total | 95 New | 671 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 10,550 Total | 79 New | 544 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 14,367 Total | 70 New | 625 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,628 Total | 44 New | 222 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 15,739 Total | 41 New | 196 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,399 Total | 18 New | 101 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 767 Total | 16 New | 26 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,530 Total | 14 New | 91 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,644 Total | 10 New | 18 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,393 Total | 9 New | 127 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,290 Total | 7 New | 35 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 1,907 Total | 7 New | 93 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,184 Total | 6 New | 19 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,616 Total | 6 New | 38 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,161 Total | 6 New | 35 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,305 Total | 5 New | 22 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,295 Total | 5 New | 26 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 878 Total | 4 New | 21 Active
- Granite County Cases: 251 Total | 4 New | 9 Active
- Madison County Cases: 858 Total | 4 New | 20 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 410 Total | 4 New | 37 Active
- Phillips County Cases: 563 Total | 4 New | 22 Active
- Valley County Cases: 932 Total | 4 New | 16 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 563 Total | 3 New | 17 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,244 Total | 3 New | 42 Active
- Garfield County Cases: 94 Total | 3 New | 5 Active
- McCone County Cases: 195 Total | 3 New | 4 Active
- Toole County Cases: 805 Total | 3 New | 9 Active
- Carter County Cases: 158 Total | 2 New | 5 Active
- Chouteau County Cases: 526 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,621 Total | 2 New | 51 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 553 Total | 2 New | 17 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,035 Total | 2 New | 33 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,720 Total | 2 New | 19 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 807 Total | 2 New | 22 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 977 Total | 1 New | 15 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 985 Total | 1 New | 17 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,235 Total | 1 New | 14 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,189 Total | 1 New | 18 Active
- Meagher County Cases: 161 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
- Powder River County Cases: 168 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
- Teton County Cases: 574 Total | 1 New | 12 Active