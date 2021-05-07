Montana, Alberta announce COVID-19 vaccination program for Alberta truckers

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced Montana and Alberta have reached an agreement to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Albertan truck drivers in Montana.

“The pandemic has had devastating consequences, including a severe impact on our economies,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By working together and taking this critical action, we keep our trade channels open between Montana and Alberta.”

The agreement will provide the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to Alberta commercial truck drivers who are regulated to transport goods into the United States. About 2,000 Alberta truck drivers are eligible to be vaccinated under the program.

“We’re doing everything we can to get a vaccine into Albertans’ arms as fast as possible, including by forging this innovative agreement with Montana,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said.

“We are deeply grateful to Montana Governor Gianforte and the U.S. government for their generous donation of vaccines to protect our truckers," Kenney added.

Montana will begin providing free vaccines to truckers on May 10 at a rest stop near Conrad. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 23. Electronic signage on I-15 will offer guidance to truckers on where to go.