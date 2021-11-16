Montana COVID-19 update: 1,038 new cases, 23 new deaths

HELENA — There were 1,038 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, with 7,242 total active cases in the state.

There were 23 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,513, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The new deaths reported Tuesday include 19 in November and four in October 2021.

Counties reporting COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (1)

Dawson (1)

Deer Lodge (2)

Glacier (1)

Lake (2)

Lewis and Clark (1)

Lincoln (1)

Missoula (2)

Phillips (2)

Ravalli (1)

Silver Bow (1)

Teton (1)

Valley (1)

Yellowstone (6)

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 307, a decrease from the 316 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,624, with the state reporting 64 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 186,207 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 176,452. There were 7,917 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,477 Total | 183 New | 1,655 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,570 Total | 137 New | 385 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,388 Total | 116 New | 1,045 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,306 Total | 81 New | 604 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,881 Total | 71 New | 694 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,090 Total | 64 New | 831 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,328 Total | 40 New | 92 Active

Park County Cases: 2,602 Total | 32 New | 323 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,479 Total | 28 New | 189 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,237 Total | 28 New | 105 Active

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,527 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,168,091. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

