Montana COVID-19 update: 1,099 new cases, 1 additional death

There were 1,099 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday along with 4,520 active cases, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was one newly-reported death. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,912. The new death has been reported from Jefferson County and occurred in December.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 141, up four from Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,483.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 24,177 Total | 252 New | 1,028 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,613 Total | 197 New | 813 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,762 Total | 172 New | 480 Active

Missoula County Cases: 18,557 Total | 138 New | 673 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,921 Total | 97 New | 395 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,267 Total | 32 New | 245 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,716 Total | 21 New | 89 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,426 Total | 20 New | 76 Active

Madison County Cases: 1,472 Total | 17 New | 40 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,856 Total | 14 New | 50 Active

There have been 200,558 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,126. There were 8,106 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 541,114 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,336,978. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

