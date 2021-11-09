HELENA — There were 1,136 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, with 8,004 total active cases in the state.

There were 15 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,437 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). A total of nine deaths occurred in November, five in October, and one in September.

Counties with additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (3)

Granite (1)

Lincoln (2)

Richland (3)

Silver Bow(1)

Yellowstone (5)



Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 364, an increase from the 351 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,234, with the state reporting 80 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 15,900 Total | 210 New | 903 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,835 Total | 202 New | 2,067 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,188 Total | 176 New | 450 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,688 Total | 83 New | 997 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,998 Total | 65 New | 649 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,779 Total | 54 New | 577 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,778 Total | 35 New | 106 Active

Carbon County Cases: 1,433 Total | 25 New | 59 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,714 Total | 24 New | 57 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,969 Total | 24 New | 121 Active

There have been 182,468 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 172,027. There were 6,334 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

A total of 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 510,517 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,138,643. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 9, 2021.