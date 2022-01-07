Montana COVID-19 update: 1,161 new cases, 1 additional death

There were 1,161 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday along with 6,111 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There was also one newly-reported death. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-18 is now 2,917.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 152, up 6 from Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,513.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 24,719 Total | 254 New | 1,236 Active

Missoula County Cases: 18,985 Total | 242 New | 1,078 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,849 Total | 151 New | 983 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,504 Total | 77 New | 151 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,084 Total | 67 New | 546 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,397 Total | 65 New | 323 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,873 Total | 59 New | 588 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,649 Total | 31 New | 134 Active

Fergus County Cases: 1,958 Total | 25 New | 39 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,907 Total | 23 New | 85 Active

There have been 202,863 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,835. There were 7,013 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,234 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,341,921.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.