HELENA — There were 1,188 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 7,361 total active cases in the state.

Friday’s report includes Thursday's numbers due to the state holiday.

There were 28 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,479 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Of the 28 new deaths being reported Friday, 17 of those occurred in November, the other 11 in October 2021.

The counties with additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (1)

Fergus (1)

Flathead (9)

Meagher (1)

Missoula (3)

Musselshell (1)

Rosebud (2)

Sanders (1)

Teton (2)

Yellowstone (7)

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 320, a decrease from the 362 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,504, with the state reporting 222 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 184,394 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 174,554. There were 9,427 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new active cases

Cascade County Cases: 16,204 Total | 222 New | 992 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,210 Total | 193 New | 1,744 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,951 Total | 112 New | 723 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,327 Total | 88 New | 441 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,162 Total | 83 New | 489 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,196 Total | 69 New | 101 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,786 Total | 67 New | 749 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,175 Total | 36 New | 119 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,277 Total | 22 New | 60 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,009 Total | 22 New | 79 Active

A total of 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 511,584 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,153,426. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

