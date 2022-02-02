Montana COVID-19 update: 1,372 new cases, 11 additional deaths

HELENA — HELENA - There were 1,372 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Wednesday. There are currently 14,436 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 11 new deaths reported. One occurred in February, seven in January, and three in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade

Lewis & Clark

Yellowstone (9)

The number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID19 is now 3,026, according to DPHHS.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now 340, up from 329 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,074.

There have been 244,555 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 227,093. There were 4,074 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases

Missoula County Cases: 24,643 Total | 297 New | 2,672 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 39,148 Total | 213 New | 2,944 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 32,073 Total | 185 New | 1,614 Active

Flathead County Cases: 24,834 Total | 156 New | 1,263 Active

Cascade County Cases: 20,950 Total | 125 New | 1,719 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 16,004 Total | 93 New | 803 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,238 Total | 31 New | 165 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,494 Total | 29 New | 287 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,818 Total | 27 New | 185 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 4,355 Total | 19 New | 251 Active

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 549,132 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,380,571.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .