Montana COVID-19 update: 1,456 new cases (Oct. 4)

There were 1,456 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday, Oct. 1 in Montana, with 11,498 total active cases in the state as of Monday, Oct. 4.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,022, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Custer County reported two new deaths, and one new death was reported in Hill, Yellowstone, and Cabon Counties each.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 419, an increase from the 412 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,734, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Missoula County added the most new cases with 199 reported, there are 1,859 total active cases in the county. Yellowstone saw the second-highest number of news cases with 149, totaling 2,728 active cases. Cascade was the third highest with 142 new cases, with a total of 653 active cases.

Counties with the most new cases

Missoula County Cases: 13,918 Total | 199 New | 1,859 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 24,512 Total | 149 New | 2,728 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,345 Total | 146 New | 992 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,382 Total | 142 New | 653 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,387 Total | 124 New | 1,236 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,314 Total | 108 New | 640 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,529 Total | 81 New | 506 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,288 Total | 58 New | 282 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,993 Total | 46 New | 309 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,211 Total | 35 New | 249 Active

There have been 153,479 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 139,959. There were 13,341 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,456 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,019,038. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, October 4, 2021.

