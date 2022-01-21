Montana COVID-19 update: 1,983 new cases, 10 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 1,983 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 13,855 total active cases in the state.

Ten additional deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,976 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Six of the deaths occurred in January and four occurred in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (3)

Deer Lodge (1)

Lewis and Clark (2)

Missoula (2)

Sanders (2)

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 284, an increase from 278 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,784, with the state reporting 38 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 222,093 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 205,262. There were 9,726 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County Cases: 21,459 Total | 263 New | 2,127 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 29,623 Total | 249 New | 2,759 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 35,406 Total | 230 New | 2,437 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 14,202 Total | 138 New | 971 Active

Park County Cases: 3,309 Total | 130 New | 210 Active

Cascade County Cases: 18,626 Total | 98 New | 803 Active

Hill County Cases: 3,721 Total | 62 New | 105 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,975 Total | 53 New | 394 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,541 Total | 47 New | 135 Active

Lake County Cases: 5,229 Total | 44 New | 147 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,545 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,367,505. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.