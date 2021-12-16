There were 164 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, with 2,048 total active cases in the state.

There were five new deaths reported;. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,873 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The dates of death range from October to December. Counties reporting deaths include Flathead, Lake, Missoula, and Yellowstone (2).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 152, the same number that was reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,264, with the state reporting 12 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,706 Total | 25 New | 149 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,681 Total | 20 New | 128 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,157 Total | 17 New | 207 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,754 Total | 15 New | 469 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,968 Total | 11 New | 197 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,605 Total | 10 New | 41 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,481 Total | 7 New | 209 Active

Park County Cases: 2,769 Total | 7 New | 126 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,993 Total | 6 New | 12 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,849 Total | 5 New | 21 Active

There have been 194,562 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,641. There were 4,379 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 532,791 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,288,841. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, December 16, 2021.

