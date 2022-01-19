Montana COVID-19 update: 2,051 new cases, 7 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 2,051 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, with 11,242 total active cases in the state.

Seven new deaths were reported Wednesday. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,964 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 242, an increase from 236 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,728, with the state reporting 36 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 218,047 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 203,841. There were 15,500 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 28,922 Total | 306 New | 2,578 Active

Missoula County Cases: 20,955 Total | 259 New | 1,676 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 34,935 Total | 233 New | 1,965 Active

Cascade County Cases: 18,405 Total | 184 New | 647 Active

Flathead County Cases: 23,026 Total | 144 New | 1,023 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,951 Total | 117 New | 756 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,950 Total | 80 New | 262 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,589 Total | 52 New | 116 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,583 Total | 49 New | 46 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,953 Total | 47 New | 156 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,592 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,363,401. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

