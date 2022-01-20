HELENA — There were 2,059 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, with 12,579 total active cases in the state.

There were two new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,966 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). One death occurred in November 2021, and one in January 2022. Counties reporting deaths are Chouteau and Park.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 275, an increase from 242 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,746, with the state reporting 18 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 29,367 Total | 446 New | 2,744 Active

Missoula County Cases: 21,199 Total | 253 New | 1,901 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 35,177 Total | 244 New | 2,209 Active

Cascade County Cases: 18,528 Total | 123 New | 728 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 14,062 Total | 109 New | 833 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,048 Total | 99 New | 358 Active

Hill County Cases: 3,659 Total | 59 New | 66 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,999 Total | 46 New | 189 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,936 Total | 44 New | 121 Active

Lake County Cases: 5,184 Total | 43 New | 160 Active

There have been 220,090 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 204,545. There were 12,853 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 546,014 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,365,382. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

