Montana COVID-19 update: 2,978 new cases

HELENA - There were 2,978 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Montana, with 18,090 total active cases in the state.

There were no additional deaths reported. The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID-19 remains at 2,990, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 314, a decrease from 326 reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,949.

There have been 235,967 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 214,887. There were 10,918 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County: 23,327 Total | 595 New | 2,787 Active

Cascade County: 19,901 Total | 443 New | 1,572 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 15,223 Total | 316 New | 1,335 Active

Gallatin County: 31,439 Total | 313 New | 2,644 Active

Yellowstone County: 37,660 Total | 286 New | 3,206 Active

Flathead County Cases: 24,109 Total | 189 New | 1,240 Active

Lake County Cases: 5,710 Total | 130 New | 382 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 7,586 Total | 70 New | 727 Active

Beaverhead County Cases: 1,938 Total | 50 New | 207 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,009 Total | 42 New | 200 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 547,938 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,374,656. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

