There were 292 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Montana, with 2,244 total active cases in the state.

There were 16 additional deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,869 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

DPHHS reports that of the 16 new deaths reported, ten of those occurred in December, three in November, two in October and one in August.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Beaverhead (1)

Carbon (1)

Deer Lodge (1)

Fallon (2)

Jefferson (1)

Lewis & Clark (1)

Musselshell (1)

Richland (3)

Roosevelt (1)

Sanders (1)

Toole (2)

Yellowstone (1)

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 152, a decrease from the 156 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,252, with the state reporting 42 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 194,397 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,284. There were 4,849 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,679 Total | 44 New | 145 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,735 Total | 36 New | 529 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,958 Total | 31 New | 211 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,140 Total | 31 New | 282 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,662 Total | 19 New | 144 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,766 Total | 17 New | 65 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,477 Total | 13 New | 250 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,315 Total | 9 New | 29 Active

Teton County Cases: 925 Total | 9 New | 10 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,344 Total | 8 New | 17 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 531,916 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,283,906. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

