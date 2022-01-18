Montana COVID-19 update: 3,924 new cases, 12 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 3,924 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, with 13,476 total active cases in the state. Tuesday’s data includes case numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the state holiday.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) reports 1,560 new cases were reported on Friday, 602 on Saturday, 473 on Sunday and 1,289 on Monday.

There were 12 new deaths reported according to DPHHS. Five occurred in January, three in December, three in October and one in September the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,957.

Counties reporting additional COVID-91 related deaths

Big Horn (1)

Broadwater (1)

Carbon (4)

Gallatin (1)

Meagher (1)

Missoula (2)

Yellowstone (2)

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 236, an increase from 195 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,692, with the state reporting 60 new hospitalizations since their last report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 28,608 Total | 1,275 New | 2,672 Active

Missoula County Cases: 20,700 Total | 541 New | 2,125 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 34,704 Total | 398 New | 2,492 Active

Cascade County Cases: 18,223 Total | 317 New | 799 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,829 Total | 267 New | 1,068 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,880 Total | 215 New | 1,466 Active

Park County Cases: 3,122 Total | 146 New | 191 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,872 Total | 118 New | 437 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,865 Total | 60 New | 86 Active

Hill County Cases: 3,585 Total | 53 New | 71 Active

There have been 215,988 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 199,555. There were 24,252 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 545,102 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,361,332. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

