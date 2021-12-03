Montana COVID-19 update: 318 new cases

HELENA — There were 318 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday with 3,530 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is 2,739.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 187, down from 208 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,052.

There have been 192,236 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,967.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,357 Total | 60 New | 300 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,384 Total | 55 New | 790 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,325 Total | 35 New | 490 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,791 Total | 24 New | 229 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,491 Total | 22 New | 270 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,933 Total | 14 New | 337 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,253 Total | 12 New | 64 Active

Park County Cases: 2,709 Total | 11 New | 146 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,807 Total | 9 New | 22 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,670 Total | 7 New | 96 Active



There were 6,001 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 521,969 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,236,338.