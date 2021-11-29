Montana COVID-19 update: 354 new cases, 7 new deaths

There were 354 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday with 4,284 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were seven new deaths reported on Monday. According to DPHHS, six deaths occurred in November and one occurred in October. The counties reporting deaths include Lincoln, Missoula, and Yellowstone (5). The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID19 is now 2,638.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-189 is 215, down from 230 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,920.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,143 Total | 49 New | 901 Active`

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,174 Total | 44 New | 370 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,395 Total | 40 New | 549 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,790 Total | 31 New | 472 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,639 Total | 27 New | 322 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,622 Total | 23 New | 116 Active

Jefferson County Cases: 1,882 Total | 18 New | 69 Active:

Glacier County Cases: 2,449 Total | 17 New | 45 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,738 Total | 17 New | 9 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,392 Total | 13 New | 58 Active

There have been 190,424 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 183,502. There were 6,465 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 517,306 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,216,198. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.