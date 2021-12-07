Montana COVID-19 update: 423 new cases, 9 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 423 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 3,266 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,768 on Monday to 2,777. DPHHS reports three of deaths occurred in November and six in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade

Gallatin

Jefferson

Lewis and Clark

Missoula

Ravalli

Sheridan

Yellowstone (2)

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 184, marking a drop from the 198 reported Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,130.

There have been 193,005 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,962.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,532 Total | 94 New | 759 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 22,469 Total | 71 New | 279 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,840 Total | 31 New | 258 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,009 Total | 27 New | 351 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,541 Total | 24 New | 244 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,374 Total | 21 New | 358 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,441 Total | 16 New | 68 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,277 Total | 16 New | 57 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,443 Total | 15 New | 59 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,408 Total | 12 New | 31 Active

There were 5,166 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 525,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,251,475.