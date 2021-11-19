Montana COVID-19 update: 500 new cases, 7 new deaths

HELENA — There were 500 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Montana, with 6,669 total active cases in the state.

There were seven new reported deaths all within the last two weeks.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade

Glacier

Jefferson

Lincoln

Missoula (2)

Yellowstone

The total number of deaths in Montana due to the pandemic has reached 2,547.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 271, a decrease from the 302 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,739.

There have been 188,013 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 178,797. There were 5,189 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new cases

Ravalli County Cases: 5,354 Total | 76 New | 88 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,722 Total | 75 New | 1,374 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,763 Total | 57 New | 395 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,209 Total | 51 New | 837 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,519 Total | 41 New | 754 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,549 Total | 32 New | 141 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,990 Total | 29 New | 601 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,122 Total | 27 New | 65 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,511 Total | 11 New | 874 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,489 Total | 11 New | 88 Active

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 514,730 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,184,987. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

