Montana COVID-19 update: 512 new cases, 15 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 512 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Montana, with 1,536 active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 3,172 to 3,187, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 15 newly reported deaths according to DPHHS. Twelve of the deaths occurred in February, one in January, and two in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deathes

Fergus

Lake

Lewis and Clark (3)

Liberty

Sweet Grass

Yellowstone (8)

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has dropped from 125 on Friday to 108 on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,608.

There have been 266,579 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 261,856.

There were 5,641 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 24,401 Total | 129 New | 141 Active

Flathead County Cases: 27,645 Total | 127 New | 114 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 41,861 Total | 47 New | 301 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,807 Total | 44 New | 191 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,721 Total | 39 New | 202 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,388 Total | 26 New | 29 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 4,650 Total | 14 New | 41 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 3,214 Total | 9 New | 29 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 2,456 Total | 8 New | 19 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,846 Total | 8 New | 57 Active

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,406,584.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

