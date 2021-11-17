Montana COVID-19 update: 597 new cases, 10 new deaths

HELENA — There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, with 6,918 total active cases in the state.

There were 10 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,523, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths reported Wednesday include seven that occurred in November and three in October.

Counties reporting COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (3)

Gallatin (3)

Musselshell (1)

Ravalli (1)

Valley (1)

Yellowstone (1)

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 296, a decrease from the 307 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,660.

There have been 186,802 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 177,361. There were 6,172 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with most new COVID-19 cases

Flathead County Cases: 20,400 Total | 94 New | 676 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,455 Total | 67 New | 992 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,316 Total | 63 New | 120 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,625 Total | 53 New | 371 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,927 Total | 47 New | 621 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,515 Total | 39 New | 1,462 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,120 Total | 31 New | 839 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,501 Total | 22 New | 182 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,378 Total | 18 New | 130 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,894 Total | 18 New | 31 Active

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 513,267 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,173,156. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

