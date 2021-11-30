Montana COVID-19 update: 601 new cases, 33 new deaths

HELENA — There were 601 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 4,092 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 33 new deaths reported on Tuesday, a majority of which are due to ongoing data reconciliation efforts, according to DPHHS. Of those, two deaths occurred in August, three occurred in September, 15 occurred in October, and 13 occurred in November.

Counties reporting COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade (3)

Lewis & Clark (17)

McCone

Missoula (5)

Powell

Yellowstone (6)

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 2,671.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 214, down from 215 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,978.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,186 Total | 152 New | 306 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,241 Total | 98 New | 994 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,839 Total | 49 New | 399 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,212 Total | 42 New | 411 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,429 Total | 36 New | 532 Active

Cascade County Cases: 16,673 Total | 35 New | 309 Active

Park County Cases: 2,680 Total | 18 New | 139 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 1,756 Total | 18 New | 13 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,202 Total | 16 New | 69 Active

Richland County Cases: 1,940 Total | 12 New | 18 Active

There have been 191,012 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 184,249. There were 6,434 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 518,137 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,219,517. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.