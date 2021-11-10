HELENA — There were 755 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, with 7,708 total active cases in the state.

There were 14 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,451 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Of the 14 new deaths being reported Wednesday, 10 of those occurred in November, the other four in October 2021.

Counties with additional COVID-19 related deaths

Beaverhead (3)

Fergus (2)

Glacier (1)

Hill (1)

Missoula (2)

Park (1)

Phillips (2)

Roosevelt (1)

Toole (1)

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 362, a decrease from the 364 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,282, with the state reporting 48 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 183,213 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 173,054. There were 6,504 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases reported

Yellowstone County Cases: 30,017 Total | 182 New | 1,953 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,985 Total | 85 New | 884 Active

Flathead County Cases: 20,076 Total | 80 New | 629 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,841 Total | 61 New | 632 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,244 Total | 58 New | 445 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,382 Total | 49 New | 191 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,726 Total | 42 New | 948 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 3,127 Total | 32 New | 99 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,987 Total | 19 New | 68 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,215 Total | 14 New | 94 Active

A total of 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 511,242 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,144,083. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.