Montana COVID-19 update: 894 new cases, 6 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 894 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Montana, with 3,690 total active cases in the state.

There were six additional COVID-19 related deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 3,105 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 197, a decrease from 213 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,471, with the state reporting 49 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 261,722 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 254,927. There were 4,219 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Flathead County Cases: 26,782 Total | 258 New | 246 Active

Cascade County Cases: 23,589 Total | 164 New | 563 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,732 Total | 89 New | 57 Active

Lake County Cases: 6,390 Total | 68 New | 48 Active

Big Horn County Cases: 4,713 Total | 52 New | 69 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,491 Total | 47 New | 555 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 40,880 Total | 46 New | 628 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,351 Total | 31 New | 292 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,230 Total | 18 New | 82 Active

Rosebud County Cases: 2,437 Total | 17 New | 37 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,904 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,401,049. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 18, 2022.

