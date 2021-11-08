HELENA — There were 908 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, with 7,815 total active cases in the state.

There were eight new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,423 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

A total of five deaths occurred in November, and three in October. The counties include:

Deer Lodge (1)

Gallatin (1)

Madison (2)

Missoula (1)

Ravalli (1)

Yellowstone (2)

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 351, an increase from the 343 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,154, with the state reporting 31 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 181,350 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 171,112. There were 10,366 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new cases:

Flathead County Cases: 19,936 Total | 143 New | 623 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,607 Total | 137 New | 954 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 21,012 Total | 101 New | 439 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,727 Total | 92 New | 800 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,634 Total | 86 New | 1,874 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,693 Total | 65 New | 707 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,190 Total | 45 New | 146 Active

Park County Cases: 2,542 Total | 38 New | 374 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,112 Total | 31 New | 126 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,268 Total | 20 New | 99 Active

A total of 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 508,944 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,135,488. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, November 8, 2021.

