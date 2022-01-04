Montana COVID-19 update: 935 new cases, 3 additional deaths

There were 935 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday along with 3,738 active cases, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were three newly-reported deaths. One is from Lewis and Clark County and two are from Yellowstone County. DPHHS reports one of the deaths occurred in December and the other two occurred in January. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,911.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 137, up 10 from Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,465.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 23,913 Total | 314 New | 835 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,417 Total | 171 New | 655 Active

Missoula County Cases: 18,421 Total | 107 New | 577 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,599 Total | 60 New | 321 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,820 Total | 53 New | 327 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,236 Total | 36 New | 216 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,695 Total | 26 New | 74 Active

Park County Cases: 2,886 Total | 15 New | 122 Active

Madison County Cases: 1,455 Total | 11 New | 27 Active

Custer County Cases: 2,449 Total | 10 New | 24 Active

There have been 199,455 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,806. There were 8,484 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 540,453 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,334,192. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.